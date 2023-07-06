Good afternoon, Press Pass readers. I hope everyone had an excellent midweek break for Independence Day. Just a reminder that Bulwark+ members receive paywalled editions of this newsletter and lots of other exclusive content from The Bulwark, including ad-free podcasts. Sign up below if you haven’t yet.

In today's Press Pass, we're examining the 2024 Senate race in Montana—and specifically the GOP primary, where Republicans have decided to act to get ahead of another potentially devastating loss. Also, Threads has launched! Meta's Twitter alternative had a successful rollout last night. (Are you following The Bulwark yet?) But because it's Meta, I've got some questions and concerns about where the platform is going. Let's jump in.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) - (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Montana Senate GOP primary is a rare example of Republicans actually working in their best interests

Something interesting is happening in the Republican primary for the Montana Senate race. Republicans are coalescing around a moderate candidate because they accept that he is a safer and smarter bet to win against Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester than a far-right ideologue who’s already been trounced by the incumbent Democrat.