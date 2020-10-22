Natalie Metzger on producing indie films in the age of COVID

Sonny is joined today by Natalie Metzger, VP of development and production at Vanishing Angle. She is a Spirit Award nominated producer whose credits include GREENER GRASS, THUNDER ROAD, THE ROBBERY, and THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW. Metzger is currently in post-production on Josh Ruben’s horror comedy WEREWOLVES WITHIN (Ubisoft), Jim Cummings’ thriller THE BETA TEST, and Sean Mullin’s baseball documentary IT AIN’T OVER. Metzger’s feature directing credits include AT&T original documentary ALONE IN THE GAME (AFI Docs, Outfest) and healthcare documentary SPECIAL BLOOD, which won the Dolores Huerta Award for Best Director at the Long Beach Indie Festival and Best Feature Documentary at California Women’s Film Festival.