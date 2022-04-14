As a reminder, if you would like to listen to this episode on your preferred podcast app instead of your browser you can click here and find your provider of choice.

On this week’s episode, Sonny is joined by John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners, to talk about post-pandemic moviegoing, the evolution of theatrical dining, the excitement of CinemaCon, and the potential of theaters as sites for esports and gaming events—both as spectators and as participants. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

