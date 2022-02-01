Neil Young Vs. Joe Rogan

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the raging controversy over Neil Young’s decision to remove his music from Spotify as a result of their partnership with Joe Rogan. From disinformation to audio quality to the sprawling nature of the internet to the limitless nature of boycotting people you disagree with, the topic simultaneously touches on a number of disparate topics roiling our digital—and irl—waters. (See Neil Young’s statement here; Joe Rogan’s response on Instagram here; and Sonny’s essay on the matter in the Washington Post here.) The gang also reviewed Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes favorite A Hero this week and touched on the ways truth is both slippery and concrete at the same time. And make sure to check out our special bonus episode on Peter Dinklage’s problem with Disney’s effort to remake Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

As always, if you’re a paying Bulwark+ member, the comments are open. But given the contentiousness surrounding the Neil Young/Joe Rogan/Spotify debate, we’d ask you make a special effort to keep things civil this week. Appreciate it!