Neo-Maosim in China (with Jude Blanchette)

Eliot and Eric host CSIS's Jude Blanchette to discuss Neo-Maosim in China, the impact of Xi Jinping's personalistic authoritarianism on China's domestic and foreign policy, the Xi-Putin joint statement last week, and prospects for Sino-Russian relations, as well as Chinese science fiction and what it might tell us about Chinese society.

Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

