Peter, Alyssa, and Sonny break down the importance of Netflix’s acquisition of Monday Night Raw rights in the United States and WWE rights more broadly in the rest of the world. You may not be a wrestling viewer, but this presages a real shift in the business of television so you’re going to want to understand what’s happening and why.
Netflix's Big Move
Netflix's Big Move
Feb 2, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
