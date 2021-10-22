Netflix's Big Week
Frank Pallotta joins the show to talk Netflix's numbers and the box office-streaming conundrum.
|0:00
|-37:23
This week on The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood, CNN’s Frank Pallotta rejoins Sonny to talk about Netflix’s big week! New subscriber numbers, new data numbers, and a newly controversial gloss to the biggest thing in entertainment. Plus, we talk a bit about Halloween Kills, Dune, and the impact of streaming on box office numbers. If you enjoyed the show, share it with a friend!