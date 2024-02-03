The Bulwark
Nevada: State of Confusion (with Jon Ralston)
Nevada: State of Confusion (with Jon Ralston)
Sarah Longwell
Feb 3, 2024
Nevada has a GOP presidential primary AND a caucus. Donald Trump is going to win the caucus...but the primary is a race between Nikki Haley and "None of these Candidates." Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent returns to break down the mess that is Nevada's presidential contest, and to preview the state's starring role in the general election.

