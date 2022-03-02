“To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…” Володимир Зеленський, President of Ukraine.

No, the State of the Union speech did not reset the Biden Administration nor change our politics. We’ll have more coverage of the highlights and low-lights later, but let’s bookmark this moment in our political history.

(Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

The Deplorable Sisters, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, heckled President Biden throughout the speech.

But the moment that stood out most was when Boebert shouted "13 of them" — referring to the 13 U.S. service members who died in an attack in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal last year — when Biden discussed battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans' developing cancers "that would put them in a flag-draped coffin." Boebert's remark came just before Biden mentioned that one such veteran was his son Beau Biden, who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015.

Jake Tapper tweeted:

But we don’t live in that era…