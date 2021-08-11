New Capitol Police Chief on What the Force Learned from Jan. 6

Leading The Bulwark…

BRIAN KAREM: “We need more cops. We need more equipment. And we need more training.”

On today's podcast, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the politics of the Big Lie, and the fight over ballots in Arizona.

CHARLIE SYKES on why he said "bullsh*t" on national tv.

THE TRIAD: Democrats Keep Showing Us Who They Really Are 🔐

JVL: And it's not bad.

MONA CHAREN: “National conservatives” should remember what they said about leftists who coddled Communists.

AUSTIN SARAT AND DENNIS AFTERGUT: Don’t pretend that violent crime isn’t on the rise. And don’t defund the police.

Really? Drag Queen Story Hour is back in the news.

It’s time to cut bait. How the Biden administration is still pushing this nominee is beyond me. The Reload reports: “Black ATF Agent Says Biden Nominee Falsely Accused Him of Cheating on Promotion Assessment.” And the DOJ Inspector General confirms that this accusation happened!

Adumbrations Of Aducanumab… At Astral Codex Ten: “Is the FDA too lax? Do bears go to the bathroom in spotless marble-floored lavatories? Is the Pope an Anabaptist?” It’s a little into the weeds, but it is a wild ride. Read the whole thing.

Time’s up. The “Cyber Ninjas” missed a deadline and Congress isn’t going to be happy.

Houston, we have a problem…

End the blackouts. Do something good for once, Rob Manfred.

At least they left?

