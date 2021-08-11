New Capitol Police Chief on What the Force Learned from Jan. 6

We need more cops. We need more equipment. And we need more training.”

Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

New Capitol Police Chief on What the Force Learned from Jan. 6

BRIAN KAREM: “We need more cops. We need more equipment. And we need more training.”

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Stephen Richer On The Bogus Cyber-Ninja Audit

On today's podcast, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the politics of the Big Lie, and the fight over ballots in Arizona.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Biden's Win, Cuomo's Fall 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on why he said "bullsh*t" on national tv.

THE TRIAD: Democrats Keep Showing Us Who They Really Are 🔐

JVL: And it's not bad.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

What Orbán’s Apologists Reveal About Themselves

MONA CHAREN: “National conservatives” should remember what they said about leftists who coddled Communists.

Featured Image

“Law and Order” Politics Is Back. Here’s How to Beat It.

AUSTIN SARAT AND DENNIS AFTERGUT: Don’t pretend that violent crime isn’t on the rise. And don’t defund the police.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Really? Drag Queen Story Hour is back in the news.

Twitter avatar for @JasonSCampbellJason Campbell @JasonSCampbell
Charlie Kirk: "If Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, or John Adams saw drag queen story hour, they would mobilize the Minutemen" Image

August 10th 2021

49 Retweets

It’s time to cut bait. How the Biden administration is still pushing this nominee is beyond me. The Reload reports: “Black ATF Agent Says Biden Nominee Falsely Accused Him of Cheating on Promotion Assessment.” And the DOJ Inspector General confirms that this accusation happened!

Adumbrations Of Aducanumab… At Astral Codex Ten: “Is the FDA too lax? Do bears go to the bathroom in spotless marble-floored lavatories? Is the Pope an Anabaptist?” It’s a little into the weeds, but it is a wild ride. Read the whole thing.

Time’s up. The “Cyber Ninjas” missed a deadline and Congress isn’t going to be happy.

Houston, we have a problem…

Twitter avatar for @EggerDCAndrew Egger @EggerDC
What's amazing is these people were literally just there to offer professional input. It's not like they had any actual say in the decision! But the notion of a monolithic "them" is just so strong in the minds of so many.

Natalie Allison @natalie_allison

The parking lot after a school board meeting last night in Franklin, the wealthiest place in Tennessee. Parents harassed medical professionals who had spoken in favor of masks in schools. “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you.” https://t.co/SzR0uvMeE7

August 11th 2021

18 Retweets

End the blackouts. Do something good for once, Rob Manfred.

At least they left?

Twitter avatar for @brinleyhinemanBrinley Hineman @brinleyhineman
Here’s the video I tried to tweet earlier but wouldn’t go through. A man was being disruptive during the Williamson County Schools meeting and deputies escorted him out. Dozens of enraged anti-mask parents followed. Image

August 11th 2021

506 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous