Jun 24 • 32M

New Doc Examines How Vets Are Recruited by Militias

'Against All Enemies' Producer Ken Harbaugh on extremism's uptick amongst veterans.

 
0:00
-32:03
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Sonny Bunch
Episode details
Comments

This week I’m joined by Ken Harbaugh, the producer of Against All Enemies, to discuss his new documentary about the disproportionate number of military and police personnel attracted to extremist groups like the Oath Keepers. How did so many end up at the vanguard of the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6? And what role do lies about elections play in radicalizing this cohort? We also discuss the film’s glowing reception at Tribeca and the work that goes into getting a documentary like this not only produced but also distributed. If you enjoyed the episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

Share

If you would prefer to listen to the show on your favorite podcast app, you can subscribe to the show on the platforms at the links below:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | Google | Overcast | Castro | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Pandora

Share