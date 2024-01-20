The Bulwark
The Focus Group (Ad-free)
New Hampshire Weirdos for Nikki? (with Tim Miller)
0:00
-38:45

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
New Hampshire Weirdos for Nikki? (with Tim Miller)
Ad-free edition.
Sarah Longwell
and
Tim Miller
Jan 20, 2024
∙ Paid
9
Share

Nikki Haley is on the ropes after losing Iowa by 30 points, but there's one group of voters who could bail her out: New Hampshire's undeclared and moderate Republican voters. The problem? Even though they vote in Republican primaries sometimes, they hate Trump, they're pro-choice, and some watch MSNBC. Republican voters in all of the other states? Not s…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Focus Group (Ad-free)

Go behind the glass with Sarah Longwell to hear what real focus group participants have to say.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller

Recent Episodes

45:27
It's Not That Hard to Win Iowa (with J. Ann Selzer)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
47:49
January 6: If They Had Just Told the Truth (with Rep. Adam Kinzinger)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Adam Kinzinger
47:53
Nikki's Narrow Path (with Whit Ayres)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
1:02:14
Unreliable Narrators (with Jonathan V. Last)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
48:53
Quarter-Life Crises (with Peter Hamby)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
49:43
Our Better Angels (with Judy Woodruff)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
50:31
American Jews Are Nervous (with Bill Kristol)
 • 
Sarah Longwell
 and 
William Kristol