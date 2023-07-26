My colleague, the great Will Saletan—the author and voice of the audio adaptation of The Corruption of Lindsey Graham which everyone is raving about—is joining me today with a look at some new polling data on voter attitudes toward Trump’s alleged criming. It’s more hopeful than you might think. Where Will sees a glimmer of hope, of course I see doom. Will gets the first word.

1. Some Republicans Are Noticing!

From Will:



One classic wisecrack of the Trump era is “LOL, nothing matters.” The idea, gleaned from bitter experience, is that nothing Trump does—no matter how bad it is—will turn Republicans against him. They’re locked in.

But are they? A new poll from Bright Line Watch, which tracks threats to democracy, finds that recent investigations of Trump are changing some minds, even in the GOP.