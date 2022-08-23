Aug 23 • 45M

Nicole Hemmer: When the Line between Politics and Entertainment Disappeared

Charlie Sykes
4
1
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
1 comment

Republicans cling to the idea they are members of the party of Reagan, but Reaganism ended in the 90s when angry right-wing populists like Rush, Pat Buchanan, and Newt Gingrich seized control of the conservative movement. Nicole Hemmer joins Charlie Sykes today.

This episode is for paid subscribers