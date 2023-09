Francis Fukuyama joins Damon Linker, Ben Wittes, and A.B. Stoddard to analyze the UAW strike, the attacks on the "Deep State," and whether Kristen Welker blew it with Trump. Plus, in our Highlights and Lowlights segment, A.B. really doesn’t like the new Senate dress code, but loves that Henry Winkler and Dolly Parton have forthcoming books.

