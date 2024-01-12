Sarah and JVL share a bunch of behind-the-scenes drama with the No Labels crew. Sarah disavows JVL and learns about Spago. JVL makes the case for public shaming. And they talk about Chris Christie’s honor and Nikki Haley’s chances. It’s a super, mega-sized Secret show!
Share this post
No Labels Is Big Mad
plus.thebulwark.com
No Labels Is Big Mad
Plus: Chris Christie is good and Nikki Haley is toast.
Jan 12, 2024
∙ Paid
The Secret Podcast
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed