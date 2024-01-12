The Bulwark
No Labels Is Big Mad
Plus: Chris Christie is good and Nikki Haley is toast.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Jan 12, 2024
Sarah and JVL share a bunch of behind-the-scenes drama with the No Labels crew. Sarah disavows JVL and learns about Spago. JVL makes the case for public shaming. And they talk about Chris Christie’s honor and Nikki Haley’s chances. It’s a super, mega-sized Secret show!

