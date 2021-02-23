'Nomadland' Reviewed! Plus: Are the Golden Globes (and Critics More Generally) Corrupt?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the corruption at the Golden Globes—and the world of awards-season film criticism more generally. And the gang reviews Nomadland, a movie about the natural beauty of the American west that doesn’t beat viewers over the head with its implied message about the vicissitudes of capitalism. And make sure to check out this week’s special bonus episode in which we discuss whether or not it’s too soon for disgraced director Brett Ratner to go back to work.