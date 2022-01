GOP operatives are none too pleased that Dr. Oz wants to be the next Republican senator from Pennsylvania. Democrats — who remember when the guy from The Apprentice was underestimated — are worried. Olivia Nuzzi joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

