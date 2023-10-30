Oct 30 • 47M
Our Exhausted Politics
Trump talked about a new Muslim ban and the media barely covered it. Meanwhile, the House only could choose a pro-coup speaker. The biggest danger to democracy is simple exhaustion. Plus, Biden and the alpha male issue. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.