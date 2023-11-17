Nov 17 • 18M
Our 'Synthetic' Future
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Episode details
1 comment
This Friday, we’re talking about the AI components that may be threatening easy passage of the deal to end the SAG-AFTRA. Strange times are ahead, and they’re only going to get stranger.