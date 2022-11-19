Nov 19 • 49M
Can There Be Another Star in Trump's Cinematic Universe? (with David Drucker)
Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign this week. Republican elites would love to move on from him, but will Republican voters? David Drucker, the author of In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP, joins Sarah to listen to Trump voters from the past year and discuss whether they provide clues for how the 2024 Republican primary may unfold.