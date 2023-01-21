PaleyFest's Secret Weapon: Love

Jean Smart discussing ‘Hacks’ at last year’s PaleyFest LA.

This week I’m rejoined by Rene Reyes, Vice President of Public Programming and Festivals at the Paley Center, to talk about PaleyFest 2023. It’s the year’s most entertaining celebration of television, from prestige cable hits to broadcast mainstays to the wild world of streaming. Tickets are on sale now for this year’s festival, and some of the highlights look great; I’d kill to be able to attend the opening night celebration of The Mandalorian, and I imagine the Yellowstone tickets will go quick if they haven’t disappeared already.

If you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend. And if you’d like to suggest future panels for Rene in the comments, I’m sure he’d love to hear from you.

