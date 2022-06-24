Jun 24 • 34M

Pardon Me?

Sarah and Ted talk about the House Republicans who wanted Trump's pardons, and Trump's DOJ leadership threatening to resign en masse.

Theodore R. Johnson
and
Sarah Longwell
13
3
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
3 comments

Sarah Longwell and Theodore R. Johnson talk about Thursday’s January 6th Committee Hearing, the House members who sought pardons, and how Trump DOJ appointees warned him about mass resignations should he appoint Jeffrey Clark as Acting Attorney General.

This episode is for paid subscribers

A guest post by
Theodore R. Johnson
Theodore (Ted) R. Johnson is the director of the Fellows Program at the Brennan Center for Justice and a writer for The Bulwark. He is also a retired commander in the U.S. Navy and the author of When the Stars Begin to Fall (Grove Atlantic, 2021).