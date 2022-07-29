Jul 29 • 49M

Party On, Dude

Rockin' with the Yinzers.

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
7
20
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
20 comments

Sarah and JVL talk about third parties and about the Democrats’ big party in Pennsylvania.

ALSO: JVL needs a movie recommendation for tonight. He has one night to watch anything he wants. He needs a five-star, all-time epic watch. That is hopefully under 2 hours. Bonus if it has capes and/or explosions. But is also for grownups. Does not have to be brand…

This episode is for paid subscribers