Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, who officially launched his 2024 bid for the presidency on Wednesday, is positioning himself as a faithful proponent of law and order—with one glaring exception: the indictment of a former president. When CNN anchor Dana Bash asked Pence in a town hall Wednesday evening about the breaking news that the Department of Justice notified Donald Trump that he was the target of a criminal investigation, Pence said he hoped the federal prosecutors would back down…

READ THE REST.

Join now

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Join now

SHOCKING NEWS. Boss with limited experience in running a giant journalism enterprise violates an iron rule of news reporting and ends up forced out. What’s that rule? Never be the story. It’s not about you. What’s another iron rule? When office politics, drama and competition ratchet up, step back, put your head down and do the work. Do. The. Work. All that’s important is the work.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! It’s smokey here, still, and we’re in Air Quality Purple. Whatever that means. I’m half expecting Tommy Thompson to appear on WJLA with a threat chart telling me what it all means. One of the trade offs of free trade is: air quality. Back in Missouri, the county of New Madrid is famous for its air. In that it’s really bad. Here’s why that is.

SCOTUS rules for Alabama black voters… Something court watchers didn’t expect, with Kavanaugh joining Roberts. The Cook Political Report is “shifting five House ratings in Democrats' direction. It's very likely two formerly Solid R seats will end up in Solid D.”

Oh, so that’s why he was fired… A “whistle blower” House Republicans have been touting was fired because he leaked documents to James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. Guess we can close the book on that one.

Fox regrets to inform viewers… That the House GOP Joe Biden smoking gun… is a cold ham sandwich. The House GOP is still intent on prosecuting that ham sandwich or Christopher Wray.

RFK, everybody… Remember the 9:30 show is completely different than the 7:30 show! Neil Cavuto and Fox give air to the Steve Bannon ratfuck candidate who pulls off this doozy of a take on Ukraine. Enjoy the veal!

Another reason Mike Pence won’t be president… He thinks Andy Borowitz is funny.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin… Republicans have learned nothing, with polls indicating that David Clarke (yes that David Clarke) is beating semi-reasonable Mike Gallagher by 20 points as WI Republicans decide who they want to be their Senate candidate.

A “Sanely run” Twitter? Good luck with that, Meta.

Republicans are “angry” at McCarthy… what are they prepared to do about it? Does Scalise really want the job?

It’s not going great for John Fisher and the A’s… But, sadly, they may win $380 million in taxpayer money anyway.

Your moment of zen: This terminally ill dog has been walking his neighborhood every day. His owner let friends know when his last walk was and everyone turned out in force.

Bulwark Pets Thread! If you’re on Substack Notes, post a picture of your pet. I get so many emails from readers talking about our little furries. So let’s show ‘em off! One lucky poster will get a month of Bulwark+!

—30—

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.