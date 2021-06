On today’s Bulwark podcast, Perry Bacon Jr. joins Tim Miller to talk about the 2020 elections, and how the parties are preparing for 2024. Plus, a discussion about politics and race, and how voters and their standards have evolved (or devolved.)

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher