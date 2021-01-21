Peter Labuza on Antitrust, Hollywood, and Big Tech

This week Sonny is joined by Peter Labuza to talk about the past, present, and future of antitrust as it relates to Hollywood. In an age of consolidation and technological advance, how will the end of the Paramount Decrees influence what happens in filmmaking? Peter is a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Southern California, where he also earned his PhD in Cinema and Media Studies. His research explores the legal, financial, and political history of creative industries. You can listen to his podcasts here and find his book, Approaching the End: Imagining Apocalypse in American Film here.