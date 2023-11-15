Nov 15 • 43M
Peter Wehner: A Polite Zealot
Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
We may have averted a government shutdown for the moment, but the new speaker of the House believes dinosaurs were on Noah's Ark. Pete Wehner joins Charlie Sykes for a deep dive on Mike Johnson. Plus, the closing of the American mind on the right.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/10/polite-zealotry-mike-johnson/675845/