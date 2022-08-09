Aug 9 • 45M

Peter Wehner: The GOP Thinks Trump Is above the Law

Charlie Sykes
10
3
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
3 comments

Trump supporters who slammed the left for Defund the Police now want to Defund the FBI because whatever the "Lock Her Up" guy was doing to justify a search warrant couldn't possibly be illegal. Peter Wehner joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

This episode is for paid subscribers