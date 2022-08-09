Aug 9 • 45M
Peter Wehner: The GOP Thinks Trump Is above the Law
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
3 comments
Trump supporters who slammed the left for Defund the Police now want to Defund the FBI because whatever the "Lock Her Up" guy was doing to justify a search warrant couldn't possibly be illegal. Peter Wehner joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.