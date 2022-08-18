Aug 18 • 43M
Philip Bump: A Reminder that the "Russia Hoax" Is a Hoax
Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Trump may have been giddy thinking the raid would boost his numbers, but that's not showing up yet, and DeSantis fandom lives. Plus, Cheney won't go quietly, something has changed in the polls since Dobbs, and a reminder that the 'Russia Hoax' is a hoax. Philip Bump joins Charlie Sykes.