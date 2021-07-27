'Pig': The Best Movie of 2021 (So Far!)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the new Nicolas Cage movie, Pig. Why do all three concur that it’s probably the best movie they’ve seen in theaters this year? Plus, Netflix is getting into gaming! What does that mean for the movie streaming service and its customers? Make sure to check out our special bonus episode on our favorite Nic Cage movies. We’ve got a ton to choose from: five distinct decades of Cage! And please, if you love what you’re listening to, share this show with people. They’ll thank you for it, I swear.

