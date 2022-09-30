Sep 30 • 1HR 5M

Podcast: Turn Up the Dark [9/29/22]

Jim Swift
11
2
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments

JVL and Tim are going dark this week on Thursday Night Bulwark. You might need a drink for this episode.

To watch a video version, click here.

This episode is for paid subscribers