Jul 9 • 51M
Political Hunger Games (with David Axelrod)
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
The only thing Americans can agree on is how much they hate each other. David Axelrod, the mastermind behind President Obama's 2008 campaign, joins Sarah to talk about just how deep our divide goes, and where it might take America from here.