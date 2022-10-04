Recently at The Bulwark:

Poor Tim Michels. The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor wants, more than anything, to be a man of principle. He wants to stand for the things that he believes in. But Michels, a construction industry executive who won the state GOP’s August primary with backing from former President Donald Trump, has a problem in this regard. Some of the things he believes in are wildly unpopular. And so he is forced to not actually stand for them while claiming he does. It’s complicated. Take abortion. The resolutely pro-life candidate, who is challenging one-term Democratic incumbent Tony Evers in the November 8 election (the two are running neck-and-neck), has been saying for decades that he opposes abortion even in cases of rape and incest. This extreme position is now the legal status quo in Wisconsin, following the repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Those billionaires who text Elon Musk don’t care what they break, Musk is tweeting about Ukraine because he loves attention, Peter Thiel doesn’t care that he’s a hypocrite, and Christian Walker needs a hug. Kara Swisher joins Charlie Sykes today.

Last night’s Daily Beast report that Herschel Walker, the “no exceptions” pro-life Republican senatorial candidate in Georgia, allegedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion back in 2009 is the latest fiasco in a perpetually chaotic campaign. The same question arises again and again: Will Walker quit the race, or will he hunker down and try to survive this latest political firestorm? In the Daily Beast article, the unnamed woman provided receipts for the procedure as well as “an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker” and a get well card apparently bearing Walker’s signature. Walker immediately took to Twitter to deny the allegations, calling the report a “repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist” and promising to sue the Daily Beast this morning over “this defamatory lie.” Then, in an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox show, Walker stumbled through his responses to direct questions, ultimately repeating the claim that he had “never asked anyone to get an abortion” and that the allegation is “a lie.”

It’s tough being a social conservative these days, what with all the trolls about. Some right-wingers were in a lather last week after Lizzo “disrespected” James Madison’s flute. Or, that’s what they would have you think. Jenna Ellis, one of Trump’s former lawyers, said Lizzo’s performance was a “desecration, literally of America’s history.” Matt Walsh tweeted that “Lizzo playing James Madison’s flute was a form of racial retribution, according to the woke Left. And I actually have no doubt that this is part of the reason why the Library of Congress facilitated this spectacle.” Hitting the same notes, Ben Shapiro decried the “vulgarization of American history.”

A live taping of The Bulwark Podcast hosted by Charlie Sykes and a 2022 election panel with Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

This is gonna hurt tomorrow, isn’t it? As a birthday treat, we took my twins to trampoline play place. And I tried to show off and do tricks for the kids. I’m sure I will regret this. But, but! I did manage to win each a toy from the claw machine. And the first one was on the first try. I lost my Guardians hat more than Jose Ramirez does on the basepath.

Here is more… about the case The Onion filed a SCOTUS brief in.

Mastriano a no-show… To last night’s PA Chamber event.

Ukraine’s leapfrogging… How they’re beating the Russians using the tactic and saving themselves lives.

The rise… Sherpa cuisine? (h/t Addison Del Mastro.)

Now, in RonJon news… Here’s his latest deplorable take on January 6. And is now changing his story about the time he spent on the insurrection. It used to be seconds. Now, it’s an hour!

