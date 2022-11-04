Share this postPopularplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNov 4 • 54MPopularThat's the bottom line, Democrats.13 min ago2Share this postPopularplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailUpgrade to listenAppears in this episodeJonathan V. LastSarah LongwellCharlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.JoinEpisode detailsCommentsSarah and JVL are back!That’s the good news. The bad news is that everything is terrible.This episode is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in