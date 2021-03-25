Powell’s Pathetic Dominion Defamation Defense

Kimberly Wehle on why her case falls apart.

Jim Swift
Mar 25Share

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Here’s why her case—that no reasonable person would take seriously her “wild” and “outlandish” claims about election fraud—falls apart.

Tom Nichols on Dogs, Cats, and American Fascism

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tom Nichols joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss downfall of Sidney Powell, Claremont’s fascist turn, and why MAGA purity tests can never be satisfied.

Sean O'Connell on the Grassroots Efforts to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

Snyder Cut week at the Bulwark wraps up with Sean O’Connell, author of Release the Snyder Cut: The Crazy True Story Behind the Fight that Saved Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

MORNING SHOTS: A Modest Proposal on Guns 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Stop using guns as political codpieces

THE TRIAD: Trump Social Would Be Amazing 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: Why Donald Trump should start his own social network.

Biden: ‘We’ve Got to Prove Democracy Works’

BRIAN KAREM: In his first White House press conference—still under COVID restrictions—Joe Biden discussed immigration, running for re-election, and the big stakes of his presidency.

Not My Party: Party Canceled

TIM MILLER: This week's episode is all about cancel culture—and "cancel culture," the fake thing infotainers use to get clicks. Not the same thing!

America’s Allies Finally Take on the Uyghur Genocide

NURY TURKEL:Long reluctant to cross China, the EU and Canada have joined the U.S. in a new round of sanctions of the perpetrators of atrocities.

Nostalgia Is Not an Economic Policy

JOHN GUSTAVSSON: The vanguards of the left and right both seem intent on trying to recreate the post-war economy. They can’t.

Biden’s Fragile Plans

JAMES C. CAPRETTA: Democrats have big spending plans but may lack the votes. Is it too late to turn toward bipartisan deal-making?

Losing legends… Today, Saint Louis lost Bobby Plager, a hockey great. I am glad he got to hoist the cup and share it with his teammate and late brother before his passing. Hey Buddy, we’ll miss you.

Also, fans of cinema lost Jessica Walter today. Depending on your generation, you might know her from Arrested Development as Lucille Bluth, or, if you’re an elder millennial like me, you might remember her from PCU. Older readers may remember her from many, many other films or shows. But however you remember her, know that she is scowling down at all of us today.

#RIP.

Scott Lincicome can predict the future…

Twitter avatar for @scottlincicomeScott Lincicome @scottlincicome
I knew I should have NFT'd that tweet ImageImage

March 25th 2021

42 Retweets

Biden meets the press…

Twitter avatar for @RadioFreeTomTom Nichols @RadioFreeTom
I disagree with Jen about "excels," if only because it was about as good as Biden usually is (and he's not a great speaker generally), but it was a solid presser full of actual answers, and these days that's a home run. But the media today - whew, not a good day.

Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin @JRubinBlogger

Opinion | Biden excels at his first news conference. The media embarrass themselves. https://t.co/E00rrBTlRZ

March 25th 2021

167 Retweets

And they didn’t ask a single question about the pandemic, which was weird.

The Apprentice, Ohio Senate edition…

Twitter avatar for @politicoalexAlex Isenstadt @politicoalex
NEW - Trump’s secret sit-down with Ohio candidates turns into ‘Hunger Games’ Trump’s secret sit-down with Ohio candidates turns into ‘Hunger Games’The former president summoned four candidates for the state’s open Senate seat in a session that resembled the boardroom scenes on “The Apprentice.”politico.com

March 25th 2021

107 Retweets

Fox’s Friends have a sad.

Twitter avatar for @BrianKaremBrian J. Karem @BrianKarem
There were 30 reporters in the room. 20 didn't get called on. There were many more who wanted to ask questions, myself included, who could not get into the room because of Covid restrictions.

Matt Whitlock @mattdizwhitlock

PRETTY GLARING to walk up to the podium with an approved list of media to call on -- and leave off Fox News and Peter Doocy.

March 25th 2021

86 Retweets

Whitlock is no spring chicken, but is just acting in bad faith here.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tonight, but remember, you can only join us on the livestream if you’re a member.

As always, you can drop me a line at swift@thebulwark.com if you need to reach me.

—30—

