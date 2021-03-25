Powell’s Pathetic Dominion Defamation Defense

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Here’s why her case—that no reasonable person would take seriously her “wild” and “outlandish” claims about election fraud—falls apart.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tom Nichols joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss downfall of Sidney Powell, Claremont’s fascist turn, and why MAGA purity tests can never be satisfied.

Snyder Cut week at the Bulwark wraps up with Sean O’Connell, author of Release the Snyder Cut: The Crazy True Story Behind the Fight that Saved Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

MORNING SHOTS: A Modest Proposal on Guns 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Stop using guns as political codpieces

THE TRIAD: Trump Social Would Be Amazing 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: Why Donald Trump should start his own social network.

BRIAN KAREM: In his first White House press conference—still under COVID restrictions—Joe Biden discussed immigration, running for re-election, and the big stakes of his presidency.

TIM MILLER: This week's episode is all about cancel culture—and "cancel culture," the fake thing infotainers use to get clicks. Not the same thing!

NURY TURKEL:Long reluctant to cross China, the EU and Canada have joined the U.S. in a new round of sanctions of the perpetrators of atrocities.

JOHN GUSTAVSSON: The vanguards of the left and right both seem intent on trying to recreate the post-war economy. They can’t.

JAMES C. CAPRETTA: Democrats have big spending plans but may lack the votes. Is it too late to turn toward bipartisan deal-making?

Losing legends… Today, Saint Louis lost Bobby Plager, a hockey great. I am glad he got to hoist the cup and share it with his teammate and late brother before his passing. Hey Buddy, we’ll miss you.

Also, fans of cinema lost Jessica Walter today. Depending on your generation, you might know her from Arrested Development as Lucille Bluth, or, if you’re an elder millennial like me, you might remember her from PCU. Older readers may remember her from many, many other films or shows. But however you remember her, know that she is scowling down at all of us today.

#RIP.

Scott Lincicome can predict the future…

Biden meets the press…

And they didn’t ask a single question about the pandemic, which was weird.

The Apprentice, Ohio Senate edition…

Fox’s Friends have a sad.

Whitlock is no spring chicken, but is just acting in bad faith here.

