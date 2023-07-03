Premiering Now: An Audio Adaptation of "The Corruption of Lindsey Graham" by Will Saletan
Exclusively on The Bulwark Podcast
Will Saletan and the team behind The Bulwark Podcast have been hard at work producing an audio adaptation of The Corruption of Lindsey Graham. Premiering today, new chapters of this multi-part series will be released every Monday through the summer on The Bulwark Podcast.
Below, listen to Will describe the project and why he chose to focus on Senator Graham.
Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Links to various podcast players can be found here.
To read The Corruption of Lindsey Graham in PDF or Kindle formats, click here.
The Bulwark is a reader-supported publication. To receive Bulwark+ newsletters and podcasts and to help sustain the work we do here, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. For a limited time, get 30-days of Bulwark+ access FREE.