The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Presidential Transitions & the Freedom Agenda
0:00
-59:54

Presidential Transitions & the Freedom Agenda

The Bulwark
Mar 31, 2023
Share

Eliot and Eric welcome back Duke Professor of Political Science and Public Policy and Director of the Program on American Grand Strategy, Peter Feaver, pinch-hitting for Meghan O'Sullivan (whose illness prevented her from joining us) to discuss Hand Off, a book that Peter and Meghan (along with SOTR guest Will Inboden) edited consisting of all the Bush 43 Administration's NSC transition memos prepared for the Obama Administration. They touch on Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia and China and whether or not "the Freedom Agenda" serves as a coherent framing of the Bush Administration foreign policies, the opportunity costs with Russia and China that resulted from the focus on the War on Terror, and much more.

https://www.amazon.com/Hand-Off-Foreign-Policy-George-Passed/dp/081573977X

https://halbrands.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12___20___2017_The-case-f.pdf

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
53:23
Liz Cheney on American Authoritarianism
  
The Bulwark
49:16
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
51:46
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
54:57
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
57:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:03:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:05:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
55:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark