Demonstrators in Keene, New Hampshire, gather at a "Save the Children Rally" to protest child sex trafficking and pedophilia around the world, on September 19, 2020. - Anti-paedophilia protests are flaring in the US where the QAnon movement started. QAnon is the umbrella term for a sprawling set of internet conspiracy theories that allege that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are plotting against Donald Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Projection

A couple weeks ago on TNL when #TeamDeSantis tried to turn “Don’t Say Gay” into “Anti-Grooming” I asked Sarah and Tim if this was a QAnon dog whistle:

Anyway, I think we have our answer now:

And then there’s this:

I know what you’re thinking: Wait a minute . . . we had an honest-to-blog sexual predator running for the Senate a couple years ago and

I know! Crazy, right? It’s almost like projection is the sincerest form of Trumpism. But that’s not what’s important here. What’s important is that all of this new grooming-pedo-just-asking-questions stuff is a mainstreaming of QAnon.

It’s Wayfair and Pizzagate without the Q drops.

And here is what I want you to contemplate: