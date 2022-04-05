Projection Is the Sincerest Form of Trumpism
About the sudden interest in "grooming" . . .
1. Projection
A couple weeks ago on TNL when #TeamDeSantis tried to turn “Don’t Say Gay” into “Anti-Grooming” I asked Sarah and Tim if this was a QAnon dog whistle:
Anyway, I think we have our answer now:
Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ @realchrisrufoDisney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022—in other words, at least once a year for the past decade.
And then there’s this:
Senator Mitt Romney @SenatorRomneyI intend to vote in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. My statement: https://t.co/uGaxx8sJn5
I know what you’re thinking: Wait a minute . . . we had an honest-to-blog sexual predator running for the Senate a couple years ago and
I know! Crazy, right? It’s almost like projection is the sincerest form of Trumpism.1 But that’s not what’s important here. What’s important is that all of this new grooming-pedo-just-asking-questions stuff is a mainstreaming of QAnon.
It’s Wayfair and Pizzagate without the Q drops.
And here is what I want you to contemplate: