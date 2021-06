On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the provocative new movie Promising Young Woman. Meanwhile, in controversies and nontroversies, the gang weighs in on the Ted Cruz/Seth Rogen spat. And make sure to sign up for Bulwark+ so you can listen to a members-only bonus episode on Joe Biden’s watch and the aesthetics of politics.