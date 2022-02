Join Amanda, Bill, Charlie, and our special guest, Tom Nichols, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday (2/24). The gang will break down the latest news from Ukraine and other events of the day.

Exclusively for Bulwark+ members! Leave a question for the panel in the comments and we’ll see you at Thursday Night Bulwark.

