Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Putin's Latest Victim

An emergency edition of Just Between Us
Mona Charen
and
Benjamin Parker
Feb 16, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

Benjamin Parker joins Mona Charen to talk about the death (really, slow-motion murder) of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, what it tells us about Russian politics under late Putinism and Russia's war in Ukraine, and why American useful idiots and fellow travelers like Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump seem so enamored of the murderer in the Kreml…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Benjamin Parker
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
38:03
Trump Is Actually a Weakling
  
Mona Charen
 and 
Will Saletan
32:47
The Strongman Party and a Fond Farewell
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
28:27
The $83M A-hole Verdict
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
39:14
The Trump High Water Mark is Coming
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
30:10
What is Wrong with People?
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
33:04
How to Handle the Trump Spew
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
45:14
2024: Time to Gird Our Loins
  
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen