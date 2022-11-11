(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Welcome, Never Trump Republicans!

It’s been an exciting few days as many Republicans—who prior to 7pm on November 8, 2022, had been very pro-Donald Trump—suddenly had the scales ripped from their eyes after a dozen GOP candidates for the House lost by a few thousand votes.

I’m sure that if Yesli Vega had gotten a 6,000 vote swing in Virginia’s 7th District, all of these people would still be totally convinced of how dangerous Trump is.

Anyway, it’s great to have them aboard and I am absolutely not going to turn into some jackass obsessed with purity and virtue. I’m happy to have more people on #TeamDemocracy. Sincerely.

That said, I do have some questions for our new Never Trump allies, which I ask purely in the spirit of comity. Because you can’t really appreciate someone unless you understand them.