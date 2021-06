On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Quinta Jurecic from Lawfare joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the Trump/Raffensperger tape, the GOP’s response, and whether Trump considering a self-pardon is a way of daring the Biden administration and others to charge him with crimes.

