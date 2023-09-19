Recently in The Bulwark:

(Screenshot via NBC)

THROUGHOUT HIS 78-MINUTE interview with Kristen Welker, Donald Trump spewed lies and delusions. The NBC News journalist, like others who have interviewed the former president, tried to parry his propaganda but let some of it pass so she could get on with her questions. For this reason, many of Trump’s critics judge Welker’s performance a failure. I take a different view. I’m less interested in what Welker failed to do than in what she did. She exposed, up close and at length, Trump’s psychopathologies. Let me take you through a few examples.

THEY ARE AMONG THE MOST DESERVING and sympathetic of undocumented immigrants—Dreamers, whose parents brought them over the border when they were mere children—but they may soon lose the temporary legal status they’ve enjoyed for more than a decade. An Obama-era policy called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) allowed Dreamers to remain in the United States and work so long as they had no criminal record, had paid any taxes owed, and graduated from high school or served in the military. Last week, Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas ruled the program illegal.

HUNTER BIDEN WAS INDICTED again last week, following the embarrassing breakdown of his original plea deal in open court in July. Under that agreement with the Justice Department, he was to admit to two misdemeanor tax charges while entering into a “pre-trial diversion program” relating to a separate charge involving a handgun he purchased in 2018 while suffering from a drug addiction. The new, four-page indictment says nothing about his tardy tax filings, instead claiming that Biden (1) lied to a federally licensed gun dealer, (2) made a false claim on the federal firearms application used to screen applicants, and (3) possessed an illegally obtained gun for eleven days, from October 12 to October 23, 2018. While Republicans blasted the original plea as a “sweetheart deal,” this time around Donald J. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that “the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden.”

AS A NEW COVID-19 VACCINE is being made available across the land, the World Council for Health is sounding an alarm. “Growing international concerns about vaccine regulatory processes and vaccine safety have emerged following the widespread regulatory failure of Covid-19 vaccines,” declared the group in a recent statement. “The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated that regulatory bodies, once public watchdogs, are now at best incompetent and at worst have been deeply corrupted by pharmaceutical industry interests.”

🚨OVERTIME🚨

It’s Tuesday… And if it’s a day ending in y, that means there is another new Nic Cage instant classic on the horizon. Or two. If you’re a Xitter exile and like Blue Sky, I do recommend this Tweetdeck clone.

A new conspiracy! John Fetterman has a body double! (It kind of looks like Dave Weigel.)

Meanwhile, in the House… The GOP lost five votes on DoD funding, and it failed. Not good!

“Awkward for the crazies…” Ray Epps was charged by DOJ. Here’s the charges, and while I’m sympathetic to what Fox put him through, it’s good he was charged. Because he broke the law.

This is what taking on election deniers… really looks like. Well done, Josh Shapiro.

Oh no… serial flip flopper and cringe performance artist Nancy Mace is not happy with Kevin McCarthy.

The kids… On the night shift.

Meanwhile, in Texas… A teacher was fired for assigning Anne Frank’s Diary. Here’s the apology the school district sent. (Not a parody.)

