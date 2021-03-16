'Raya and the Last Dragon' Reviewed!

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) review the really-not-great Raya and the Last Dragon. Is it worth your $30 on Disney+’s premium tier? Maybe you should see it in a theater instead? But can you even do that? That’s the subject of controversies and nontroversies, which tackles D.C.’s slowness to reopen its movie theaters. And make sure to check out our special bonus episode on the Oscar nominations. Who was snubbed? Who was surprised? Will anyone tune in?