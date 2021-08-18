Real Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Never Been Tried

Leading The Bulwark…

ROBERT TRACINSKI: A bad idea, badly executed.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast , Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander S. Vindman joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about his new book, "Here Right Matters."

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on why the threat is coming from inside the house.

THE TRIAD: The Muddy Politics of Afghanistan🔐

SONNY BUNCH: What happens when people stop being polite and start paying attention?

THE NEXT LEVEL: Afghanistan and Us 🔐

Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about the collapse of Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the future of American foreign policy.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

LINDA CHAVEZ on why we should resettle them here.

CHARLES H. FAIRBANKS, JR.: Extremist movements do become more moderate, but it seems unlikely the Taliban will.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Wednesday! I won’t bore you with the details of the fried cajun sweet pepper chicken sandwich with cajun ranch and American cheese sandwich I made yesterday, which was fantastic. Deep frying things is one of those rare treats you can get away with when you’re the only adult in the house.

BUT, I will share this with you, a recipe for Scotch Pies, and as a YouTube commenter observes, the video sounds like it was narrated by Jim Cummings, the voice of Winnie the Pooh.

The current state of the Republican Party. It’s not good.

The New McCarthyism. An excellent video from our friends at the Republican Accountability Project.

Your good news of the day. Out of Cleveland, no less!

Afghanistan wasn’t in intelligence failure… It was much worse, as Douglas London documents at Just Security.

Inside the Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan. This VICE clip (which runs 22 minutes) has some disturbing video.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.