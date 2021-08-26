How to Help Afghan Refugees
A compilation of charitable resources.
No matter what your politics are or what you think about America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, there’s one thing all people of good will can agree upon: We ought to help Afghan refugees who are now fleeing Taliban rule—especially those Afghans who are at special risk because they aided America.
Don’t be paralyzed by the scale of the problem and your distance from it. We can all help, in concrete ways, right now from where we are.
Some Afghan families fleeing for their lives have already landed in America. More will come. Many of these families have left everything behind. Everything. They need help starting over.
There are charities where you can volunteer to work to with Afghan refugees—simple things like picking people up from your city’s airport. And there are charities that need your financial support so they can help these folks with everyday necessities.
We’re putting together a list of charities working with Afghan refugees that we think are worthy of your support. Not all of them do the same thing. But hopefully you can find one to support in ways that you think are valuable. And if you know of other worthy efforts we should list here, please let us know.
Let’s put politics aside. It’s time to help these families. Please join us.
—The Editors
National Charities
Donate to Catholic Relief Services
Volunteer for Lutheran Social Services
Donate to Lutheran Social Services
The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society
Donate to Miles4Migrants (airline miles, credit card points, etc.)
Donate to Hearts & Homes for Refugees
Donate to Global Impact's Specialty Fund
Donate to Save the Children's Emergency Fund
Donate to Change a Life: Kabul
Washington, D.C.-Area Charities
Volunteer in the D.C. Area (Lutheran Social Services)
Volunteer in the D.C. Area (Catholic Charities of Arlington)
Donations in Northern Virginia (Lutheran Social Services and the LDS Church)
Donate goods or money to Adventist Social Services of Washington, D.C.
Donate goods, money, or your time to the Muslim Association of Virginia.
Other Regional Charities
Volunteer in Seattle / Tacoma, Washington (Lutheran Social Services)
Volunteer in Houston, Texas (Lutheran Social Services)
Volunteer in Fort Worth, Texas (Lutheran Social Services)
Donate to Catholic Charities of Galveston-Houston
Donate to The Refugee Response of Cleveland, Ohio
Donate to Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
Donate to Hampton Roads Refugee Relief (Hampton Roads, Virginia)
Donate to Refugee & Immigrant Transitions of San Francisco
Donate to the Center for Refugee Services of San Antonio, Texas
Jewish Family and Community Services of San Francisco
Donate or Volunteer to the International Institute of St. Louis, Missouri
Donate to the African Community Center of Denver, Colorado
This list will be updated. Send suggested additions to info@thebulwark.com.