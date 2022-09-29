TNB tonight: Me. Tim-O. Turn up the dark, motherforker.

1. He Is Who We Thought He Was

Before we get started: The damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida looks very bad. If it’s your thing, please keep everyone down there in your prayers.

And if you’re able, please consider supporting one of the relief efforts. There are lots of good ones, but World Central Kitchen is going to be getting food to people ASAP and this seems like an important bridge step.

Eventually there will be financial relief from the feds and insurance for people who got wiped out. But in order to get from here to there, everyone who is trapped down there—or is working to dig out, rescue, and start the recovery process—needs to eat. We can help feed them.

You can join me in supporting World Central Kitchen’s Florida relief efforts by donating here.

Thanks.

Now, on to politics stuff.

Remember when President Trump visited Japan and there was that weird stuff about the Navy hiding the destroyer John McCain so Trump wouldn’t have to look at it?

Let me set the scene for you.

The year is 2019 and Trump is touring Japan. He visits the Yokosuka Naval Base and is scheduled to give a speech aboard the Wasp.

The Navy suddenly gives the entire crew of the John McCain, which is stationed at Yokosuka, leave for the day. The sailors from the McCain were not invited to Trump’s speech, as members of other ships’ crews were. Some of the sailors from the McCain showed up to the speech anyway. They were in uniform, which had the McCain’s insignia. They were turned away.

The White House requested that the ship be moved during Trump’s visit, so that he would not have to see it.

After the existence of this request became public, all hell broke loose: Everyone involved denied any prior knowledge of it. Trump claimed he didn’t know about it, but

said that the impulse to do so was clearly “well meaning” because "They thought they were doing me a favor because they know I'm not a fan of John McCain."

Then the entire episode . . . disappeared. If there were investigations into the attempt to politicize the military, they took place out of public view. And we all moved on to the next demolition of norms.

Well, three years later, Jason Leopold finally got his FOIA request honored by the DoD.

You should read Leopold’s entire thread, but the basics seem to be the following:

Someone, whose identity is redacted, passed a request to the White House Military Office (WHMO) demanding that the John McCain not be visible during the June POTUS visit to Yokosuka.

On or about May 15, 2019, the WHMO made this request to INDOPACOM.

INDOPACOM pushed the request further down the line so that the guy with operational command started taking actions to make sure that the McCain wouldn’t be visible to Trump. Here’s the email explaining what he did:

Everyone on the Navy side who was involved with this seems have been astonished and so assumed that the directive was either a mistake or a misunderstanding. After detailing officers to run it down, they find out that this is, in fact, a real request from the White House Military Office. At which point they become embarrassed. One of them says, “This just makes me sad.”

Here’s the 7th Fleet’s chief of staff explaining how they tried to make sure nothing was in writing:

There’s more. Again: Go read through all of the docs. The most important part is the identity of the individual who made the initial request to the White House Military Office. But that’s redacted/classified.

God bless Jason Leopold for following through on this.

Is this episode important in and of itself? Not really. In the course of a normal administration, this would be one of those embarrassing scandals that at best was an example of Veep-level bungling and at worst was a case of petty vindictiveness.

But you can’t really take this episode by itself.

You have to place it alongside a bunch of other episodes:

The use of military aid in an to attempt blackmail a U.S. ally into lying about a domestic political opponent.

The use of military leadership as props while directing police violence against peaceful civilian protestors.

The plan to replace the civil bureaucracy with political appointments.

The attempt to use the office of the president to influence the officials counting and certifying presidential election results in Michigan and Georgia.

The summoning of a mob to Washington, DC, and the direction of this mob—which at the time Trump knew to be armed—to march and violently confront Congress as they attempted to certify the results of the presidential election.

The fact that Trump may well become president again.

Seen in that context, this looks like another attempt to co-opt and politicize the entirety of the federal government itself—from office clerks to generals and everyone in between.

Sure, the John McCain incident is a small matter. But it’s all of a piece. Trumpism means seeing the entire edifice of the state as personally subservient to the whims and desires of one man.

That’s the literal definition of autocracy.

The attempt to hide the John McCain isn’t the end of the world. But it was real. It’s a thing that happened.

Don’t forget it.

2. Real Human Beings

This should make you angry. It’s a first-person account by one of the Venezuelan refugees about what Ron DeSantis did to him.

You should be angry at DeSantis and the people who carried out his scheme because they hoped it would help them achieve power. But you should be even angrier at the people who cheered it on from the sidelines—the people who had nothing to gain, personally, except for the pleasure they take in the pain of others.

Ghouls.

Why I left is no big secret. No one’s making any money in Venezuela. There isn’t enough food. It’s very difficult to care for your children. There are kidnappings, extortion. Someone tried to kill me. I left my two kids, my wife, my aunts, and my grandmother behind. I decided to leave June 15. I walked until I reached the border with Colombia. It took me two months and 15 days. I rode mules, asked truck drivers for rides, anything to move forward. In Colombia, I paid a boat $50 to drop me off in the Darién jungle, and there I started my journey toward Panama, walking. We just had to walk and walk and walk. I had three changes of clothes when I started, but I left the jungle with only one and no shoes. Eventually I got to Panama and then Costa Rica, where my brother lives. He helped me get into Nicaragua and then on to Honduras and Guatemala. The journey was hard, but it was also so beautiful and new to me. When you walk through those places, they are gorgeous. There are lots of old buildings, lots of tourists. When I reached Mexico, I turned myself in to the immigration authorities in Chiapas. They gave me a permit to leave Mexico in 20 days to the border of my choice. I didn’t know that Mexico was so big. The countries I had passed through were nothing; Mexico was seven times bigger than all of them. It took me 12 days of walking to get through Mexico to the border with the United States. It was August 18. The next day, I got up early and asked someone where the river to the United States was. They told me, and I walked. I filled an inflatable mattress — I had a friend with me who didn’t know how to swim. I dragged him across the border on the mattress. On the other side, I turned myself in to the U.S. Border Police in Brownsville, Texas. There I breathed easy. I was joyful, happy. I lasted 15 days in detention while they arranged my papers there too. The aluminum blanket they gave me made a funny sound when you moved it. A few of us shared one. The ICE people gave me papers, told me, “Sign and you’ll be free,” that I had to report on September 28 in Philadelphia. I went to the bus terminal. I lasted there four days. There was a lady who gave us breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day, thank God. She helped some of us with the fare to San Antonio. At the terminal, there were some girls in blue vests who took us to a free shelter, but they offered us only three days of lodging. I started sleeping outside the shelter near a McDonald’s. I still hadn’t made enough money for the ticket to go to Philadelphia. My only goal was to show up on September 28 for my immigration hearing. Then, on September 8 — Thursday — a lady named Perla appeared. She said she could take 50 people to sanctuary states. She wore cowboy boots and had highlights in her hair. She spoke English and Spanish. They said they would give us work and housing for 90 days. And the migration papers, she said she was going to change it herself. She said she would change the address to where we were going to be taken. Of course we said yes. But that day she didn’t take anybody, so we were left wondering. Then on the 10th, a Saturday, at half past two in the afternoon, Perla came back with two vans. Everything was done behind the McDonald’s. She took us to a hotel, and during the course of the weekend, she started to bring more people, until she’d picked up 50 people. On Wednesday, we left at 5:30 in the morning. Perla told us we were going to Massachusetts, to Boston. I thought, Well, I’ll be six hours away from Philadelphia. Perla said, “Don’t worry, I will arrange everything for you. You’re going to make your court date in Philadelphia.” . . . When we landed in Martha’s Vineyard, there was a black van waiting for us. The van took us to a house and the driver said, “There’s a doorbell. Ring it. They are waiting for you there.” When we rang the doorbell, a lady came out, and we told her, “Here we are. We’ve arrived.” The lady asked, “Who are you?” and we told her, “The gentleman brought us. He said to ring the doorbell.” But when we turned around, the black van was gone. We told the lady, “We’re from Venezuela. We came from Mrs. Perla.” We were terrified. We thought they would take us to jail or deport us. Many of us cried.

Read the whole thing.

This is the inherent contradiction of America. Some people will show up at a bus terminal with food for refugees, every day. Breakfast. Lunch. And Dinner. No agenda. Just trying to feed the hungry and clothe the naked.

Other people will lie to refugees. Trick them into traveling to a remote island. Try to dupe them into missing a court date which determines their entire future. Use them in a game of ding-dong-ditch where, sure, these people who walked thousands of miles to escape murder will cry—but the libs will be owned.

And still other people will look at these two groups and think that the good Samaritans are the wicked ones who must be defeated and subjugated while the liars and the tricksters are worthy of admiration and support.

I don’t know what to do with such people. “Ghoul” actually isn’t a strong enough word. Somehow we have to make a society with them.

But for the life of me, I don’t know how.

This isn’t “national divorce” talk. In the comments today, I want you to put on your empathy hats and tell me how we can communicate with the kinds of people who think the Martha’s Vineyard stunt was good. How do we reach them? How do we live with them?

How do we do better?

Please discuss this in the comments. And no snark. Be real. Be your best selves.

3. Axios

We don’t have enough joy around here, so let me share with you this Atlantic piece about the Axios book:

The men who summarized the news at the bullet-point-loving start-up Axios—Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz, and Jim VandeHei—may now be driving it. They may have tried to tamper with their book’s position on the New York Times best-seller list, Defector reports. The three men recently published Smart Brevity, a book that champions the direct, abrupt style of the Virginia-based centrist tabloid. But the men have now adopted a new and innovative practice that has media insiders raising their eyebrows. The intrigue: An internal Axios memo encouraged each employee to buy six copies of the trio’s new book. Workers could then get those purchases expensed by the company—a practice that could cost Axios more than $70,000, according to Defector. 📈 If employees followed through, such a practice could send Smart Brevity soaring up the New York Times best-seller list. But it’s not entirely fair play, publishing insiders say. Why it matters: Becoming a New York Times best seller can bring fame and notoriety—not to mention five-figure speaking gigs at big companies and conferences. It’s no wonder that Axios’s co-founders are chasing that kind of clout. But: The Times is wise to these kinds of ploys. The paper has long attached a typographical mark called a dagger (†) to titles that may have been bought in bulk by authors hoping to worm their way onto the list. 🔪 The paper also reserves the right to kick anyone off its list—for any reason.

📚 “Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases, if and when they are included, are at the discretion of The New York Times Best-Seller List Desk editors,” says the paper’s website. But, but: A few best-selling-book insiders told me that they thought Axios’s method was deliberately designed to evade these controls. “It sounds to me like they’re trying to dodge the dagger,” one deeply connected columnist said. Axios has more than 500 employees. If each employee buys six copies of the book, that may not show up as a single bulk purchase, evading the Times’ filters, algorithm experts told me. The numbers: Every Axios employee could buy six books. Count it up: One. Two. Three. Four. Five. Six. That’s six books.

No matter how you look at it, that’s more than five—but less than seven.

OMG. It sparks joy, yes? There’s more. Keep reading.

