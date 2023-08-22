Wishcasting nepo-babies are tight. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

1. Sununu

Governor Chris Sununu offered his advice to Republican candidates yesterday and, as you’d expect from this guy, it was both foolish and solipsistic.

Foolish because he posits Vivek Ramaswamy as one of the three candidates who could potentially take Republicans into a post-Trump future. (Really.)

Solipsistic because Sununu sees probable outcomes as neatly overlapping with his personal preferences. Sununu would like to move on from Trump, so he says that the thing he prefers just happens to be the thing that is most likely to give his audience their preferred outcome.

How convenient.

Let’s take this soft, weak man and his arguments apart.